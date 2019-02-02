The Humble Libertarian
Okay first of all:
BAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahha!
This is the kind of shit that makes front page news.
The Allah-damned Taliban and the United States literally made a peace treaty a week ago and set an 18 month time table for U.S. troops to stop fighting a God-damned opium war.
And that didn't register even as a minor blip on nearly any journalist or pundit's radar, much less the rest of the news obsessed public in this decadent country, but all anyone can talk about yesterday or today is the Governor of Virginia's "racist" yearbook photo from the 1980s. It's an idiocracy for sure.
This story is not that interesting nor important.
But it is funny as hell.
"There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I'll have another beer." -Ralph Northam, med student, 1985
Did anyone else think the beer caption from Ralph Northam's yearbook photo is soooooooo weird after the Brett Kavanaugh hearings? Deja vu is a sign of a glitch in the Matrix.
This is like a wink from the Illuminati who are writing the scripted television show that we think is our reality.
(No I don't really believe that, just a thought I had.)
There Is No Such Thing As A "Racist Photo"
I love that the pundits and Twitterati are calling it a "racist photo." How can a photo be racist?
Virginia governor apologizes for racist photo but resists growing calls to quit -Reuters
Ralph Northam, Virginia Governor, Admits He Was in Racist Photo -The New York Times
Sherrod Brown: VA. Gov. Northam Should Resign After ‘Racist’ Photo Surfaces Of The Governor -The Des Moines Register
So since photos are like an ink pattern on a piece of paper...
The real question is was young Ralphie Northam being racist?
Costumes Are Not Endorsements You Idiots
"We have become stupidly politically correct." -Mel Brooks
For Halloween once at the tender age of 7, I dressed up as the Devil himself– Satan. You know? Like red, pointy-tailed, with a goatee and pitchfork, from a medieval painting Satan?
(Lol No way I'm sharing that photo with you guys. They'll make me resign from my job somewhere in 30 years.)
My Pentecostal mother almost had a nervous breakdown over it, but my dad let me do it because it's the costume I picked out and he thought it was hilarious.
Although my extremely religious conservative mother was offended (look at how so called liberals are the new uptight, crazy, dogmatic, thought policing, offended by everything, too stupid and too rigid and inflexible to have a sense of humor about anything, puritanical, petty little tyrants), my dad understood we weren't promoting Satanism or endorsing the Devil with that costume. We were actually making fun of him and laughing at him.
Do you think when Mel Brooks dressed up as Hitler in 1983 two years before Ralph Northam dressed up as (he won't say if he was the KKK guy or the blackface guy hahahahahahhahahahaha!), that Mel Brooks– a Jew- was promoting the National Socialist Workers Party (the German abbreviation for that is Nazi– yes Nazis were Leftists) or endorsing Hitler? Obviously not.
Increasing Calls for Ralph Northam to Resign Over KKK, Blackface Yearbook Photo
Calls for Governor Northam to resign his post at the head of the Commonwealth of Virginia spring from the same idiotic place in people's twisted minds as calls for publishers to censor the word nigger from Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn, or for school districts to drop it from school curricula altogether.
Or from the same place as the offense people took and anxiety they had over the use of the word in Quentin Tarantino's film Django Unchained, starring Jamie Foxx as a slave-turned-bounty hunter. Someone asked Tarantino if he felt like maybe he used it too much in the movie, and the legendary filmmaker replied: "too much, in comparison to how much it was used back then?"
I know this sort of thing makes for compelling headlines and all, literally finding a hood in a politician's closet, even if it's a joke hood in a photo in an old yearbook, but no one so far has been able to make a serious suggestion that Ralph Northam is actually racist or sympathizes with the Ku Klux Klan.
The amazing thing is a senior U.S. Senator who held a Senate seat for 51 years, right up until his death in 2010, Sen. Robert Byrd (D-WV), actually was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.
Not just a member. He was a leader over a 150 member Klavern– an "Exalted Cyclops" (which is actually one of the coolest sounding job titles I've ever heard, which I am not afraid to say even though I know some people wouldn't be able to resist twisting that into an endorsement of the KKK).
When Byrd died just nine years ago the New York Times honored him with a shining tribute calling him "a pillar of the Senate," and– get this– the NAACP released a statement from its President and Chief Executive Benjamin Todd Jealous, saying the former Klansman's life "reflects the transformative power of this nation." Now if that's not a head scratcher, here's one:
People are calling for Northam to resign over a Halloween costume making fun of the KKK. In other words, the fact that he had a sense of humor in college instead of being a humorless nag like people are pretending to be over this on social media, disqualifies him from the job of governing a state that locks up 6 black people behind bars for every 1 white person, comprising 60 percent of the prison population in Virginia despite the fact that they make up 20 percent of the adult population.
Often for non-violent crimes like deciding for themselves as grown adults what they would like to smoke. In America.
None of these decadent, "offended," politically correct idiots and hypocrites have bothered to get triggered over that actual racism that is currently ruining many black people's lives in Virginia today, right now. These deeply corrupted souls care about the way things look, not about the way things are.
College shenanigans that dare refer to the fact that we have had a racist past and that the KKK once existed as a serious force in America disqualifies someone to administer systemic racism.
That's the fucked up mind of liberals today. Now excuse me, it's my day off and I think I'm going to go have a beer.
