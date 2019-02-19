THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Cryptocurrency Influencer Andreas Antonopoulos: Don't Trade. Learn.

BitcoinTV



Great explanation of potentials and risks of ICOs, Initial Coin Offerings in the cryptocurrency world. This is part of a talk which took place on March 20th 2017 at the Singapore Management University for the Singapore Bitcoin & Ethereum meetup.

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet