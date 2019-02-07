Hacker Livestreams 51% Attack on Bitcoin Private

The Bull Pen Podcast
In this exclusive episode of The Bull Pen Podcast, The Crypto Bully steps into the Bull Pen with Nick aka GeoCold. The 18-year-old ethical hacker that livestreamed his 51% attack on Bitcoin Private (BTCP) on October 13, 2018 just before getting shut down due to censorship by both Twitch and Stream.me.
GeoCold talks with The Crypto Bully about the thoughts going through his mind when he successfully mined the first BTCP block, whether his 51% attack was illegal, Jackson Palmer tweeting about him and the livestream and what this all means for the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.
