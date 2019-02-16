THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Someone Please Let Jamie Dimon Know That His New Cryptocurrency is a Fraud

By: Wes Messamore
CCN


JP Morgan Chase and Co. announced Thursday it would be the first major institutional bank to release its own cryptocurrency. Its new JPM Coin is an almost shockingly impotent reaction to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by the United States’ largest bank.

JP Morgan says you can now give them a dollar, and they’ll give you a JPM Coin, which you can redeem for your dollar with them any time. So they’re using JPM Coin to keep track of how much money you’ve deposited and withdrawn. So they are offering basic banking as a new crypto.

The embarrassing level of fail in this move is difficult to overstate.

Read more at CCN.


Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet