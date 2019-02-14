The United States Governments' Abuse Of National Emergencies Is The Real National Emergency

The Week
As I write this from Minnesota's Twin Cities, it is 27 degrees below zero outside, with a windchill around negative 50.
For any man or beast with the misfortune to be outside longer than the minute it takes to dash from house to car, this is an emergency. Real danger is imminent.
The same cannot be said of the situation at America's southern border — at least, not the way President Trump conceives of it. Emergency situations do arise for some would-be immigrants taking dangerous, remote routes to enter the country illegally, but by and large there is no emergency at the border.
Tragedy, crisis, inhumanity, yes. Emergency, no.
Read more at The Week.
No comments:
Post a Comment