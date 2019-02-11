THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Monday, February 11, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard on MSNBC: Our Troops Did Not Go To Syria to Wage Yet Another Senseless Costly Destructive Regime Change War

It's no wonder that the mainstream media has already lied about and disparaged Tulsi Gabbard. What she's saying about American foreign policy is too true for their propaganda based worldview.

