Sunday, February 3, 2019

Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Kicks Off 2020 Campaign

NBC News



U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) at an Aloha Rally held on Oʻahu announced her candidacy for President of the United States in the 2020 election, revealing a campaign platform based on love and peace, and admonishing listeners: "Love should not be mistaken for weakness. There is no force more powerful than love."

She is so far the only Democrat in the 2020 presidential election race that I might prefer to Donald Trump.

