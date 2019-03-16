Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Deflects From White Hot Take on New Zealand Massacre to NRA

The Humble Libertarian
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) mocked the thoughts and prayers of people of faith in a tweet about the New Zealand massacre late Thursday night in Washington DC.
Tweeting a video of the New Zealand Prime Minister saying:
"My thoughts, and I'm sure the thoughts of all New Zealanders are with those who have been affected, and also with the families."
The New York congresswoman wrote a surreal response:
What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?"
At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.”— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019
But I couldn’t say “imagine.”
Because of Charleston.
Pittsburgh.
Sutherland Springs.
What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8
Unbelievable.
It's the absolute worst hot take in the history of all hot takes.
If AOC's career doesn't go down in flames for this, she is a woman made of teflon, because this is a despicable way for a U.S. legislator to talk about a foreign head of state in the midst of an unprecedented mortal crisis in their country.
AOC Attacks NRA and People of Faith During Christchurch Shooting
It didn't dawn on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a closely-watched, globally famous, and normally very shrewd U.S. federal politician, to consider the fact that she was actually making an incredibly callous, mocking verbal assault on people's religion literally while they were dying from a violent, armed assault on their religion at their place of worship.
If she is able to get away with this and remain a mainstream and social media darling, and continue to ascend through a long illustrious career in the halls of power in Washington, then the degeneracy of our political culture and our personal character will be evident. As people of faith were dying a place of worship, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez essentially tweeted: Where's your God now?
This is not what we need from our delegates to Washington. It's not what we need to hear from anybody right now. Who the hell does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez think she is?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Deflects to the NRA
(“Thoughts and prayers” is reference to the NRA’s phrase used to deflect conversation away from policy change during tragedies. Not directed to PM Ardern, who I greatly admire.)— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019
When the utter horror of what she had done hit AOC she followed up on the first tweet with a clarification that she wasn't addressing Prime Minister Adern, but the NRA, for using thoughts and prayers as a phrase to deflect conversations away from policy change.
What good are thoughts and prayers?
What good are a gaggle of Washington lawyers terrified of losing their next reelection bid, huddled together in their ancient Greek temple replica in a swamp in Virginia, feeding like vultures on human suffering for publicity and political brand-building?
They're good for nothing.
