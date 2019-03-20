THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Happy #InternationalDayofHappiness! But a word of warning from a leading scientific authority on happiness...

By: Wes Messamore
The Humble Libertarian



Since 2013, March 20th has been the United Nations' International Day of Happiness. I'm not really one to pay much notice to U.N. holidays, but since this one celebrates one of the iconic Jeffersonian values, one of that things that made America great, I wish you a very happy one, and all the happiness you deserve- plus heaps more on top of it!

