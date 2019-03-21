THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Let's Just Take A Moment To Appreciate One of The Fakest News Stories of the Last Two Years

SuperDeluxe



This story was already obviously one of the most shameless fake news click bait narratives of the mainstream media more than a year ago. As fake and as hackneyed as a terrible soap opera. Who actually watches this all day for their form of entertainment?

