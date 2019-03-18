Now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Chasing Companies Out of Other People’s States!

The Humble Libertarian
Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan testified before Democrats at a House Financial Services Committee Hearing last week, and seemed confused during a bizarre cross examination by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
The newly-elected celebrity congresswoman and self-styled socialist Democrat from New York City tried to lay into Sloan with an aggressive line of questions.
But several of them fell flat before the nonplussed banking executive because they were based on hypothetical situations and completely false insinuations about Wells Fargo.
AOC: "Should Wells Fargo be held responsible for the damages incurred by climate change due to the financing of fossil fuels?"— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) March 12, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Anti-Business, As Usual
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on a roll. Now that she's done chasing away a multi billion dollar investment by Amazon out of her own community, she's trying to chase business out of other people's communities halfway across the country as well.
Don't these busybodies, these always campaigning politicians– always in need of a grave threat to campaign against– these federal regulatory authorities have anything better to do than disrupt other people's businesses?
It's not a creative kind of disruption either. It's not disruption by offering the world something better that people want instead of the old thing they used to want from your competitors before your better thing came along.
Journalists, politicians, and activists like Cortez disrupt businesses by dominating and controlling them, attacking them, maligning them, and sowing the pernicious, productivity-stifling seeds of fear, uncertainty, and doubt.
Cortez Demands Wells Fargo Pay for Climate Change
During the committee hearing Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez asked:
"Should Wells Fargo be held responsible for the damages incurred by Climate Change due to the financing of fossil fuels and these projects?"
"I don't know how'd you calculate that, Congresswoman," Sloan responded.
"Say from spills, or when we have to reinvest in infrastructure building sea walls from the erosion of, um, from the erosion of infrastructure or cleanups, wildfires, et cetera...," Ocasio-Cortez replied.
"Related to that pipeline?" Sloan answered, perplexed. "I'm not aware that there's been any of what you've described that's occurred that's related to that pipeline."
Then Ocasio-Cortez interrupted Sloan as he finished his answer to fire back: "How about, uh, the clean ups from the leaks of the Dakota Access pipeline?"
"I'm not aware of the leaks associated with the Dakota Access pipeline that you're describing," Sloan responded.
Fake Oil Leaks
Cortez pounced with an absurd conclusion drawn on a hypothetical situation:
"So, hypothetically, if there was a leak from the Dakota Access pipeline, why shouldn't Wells Fargo pay for the clean up of it since it paid for the construction of the pipeline itself?"
"Because we don't operate the pipeline, we provide financing to the company that's operating the pipeline," Sloan answered.
I hope Wells Fargo has some insurance to pay for the burn its CEO gave Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, although I think the claims department would say she's the one at fault for a self-inflicted burn injury on Capitol Hill Tuesday.
Let the asininity of Cortez' question sink in for a second.
It would be like asking the CEO of an automotive finance division if they should be held liable for accidents caused by the owners of the cars they're financing.
And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks she should be the boss now.
