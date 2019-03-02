Halidon Music
THE BEST OF CHOPIN Douze Etudes Op. 25: No. 1 "Aeolian Harp" (00:00) Nocturne in B-flat minor Op. 9 No. 1 (02:27) Nocturne in F# major Op. 15 No. 2 (07:44) Nocturne in B-flat minor Op. 9 No. 1 (11:08) Nocturne in B major Op. 32 No. 1 (16:33) Nocturne in C minor Op. 48 No. 1 (20:30) Nocturne Op. posth. No. 20 in C sharp Minor (25:06) Nocturne in D-flat major Op. 27 No. 2 (29:02) Nocturne in E-flat major Op. 9 No. 2 (33:35) Nocturne in E minor Op. 72 No. 1 (38:18) Nocturne in F# minor Op. 15 No. 2 (41:43) Nocturne in F# minor Op. 48 No. 2 (44:27) Nocturne in G minor Op. 15 No. 3 (50:59) Prelude in E minor Op. 28 No. 4 (55:33) Prelude in D-flat major Op. 28 No. 15 "Raindrop" (57:39) Prelude in A major Op. 28 No. 7 (1:03:14) Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53 "Heroic Polonaise" (1:04:11) Polonaise in C sharp minor Op. 26 No. 1 (1:10:38) Prelude in E-flat minor Op. 28 No. 14 (1:18:29) Prelude in A-flat major Op. 28 No. 17 (1:19:03) Prelude in F minor Op. 28 No 18 (1:22:02) Prelude in G major Op. 28 No. 3 (1:22:50) Prelude in B minor Op. 28 No. 6 (1:23:52) Prelude in F# minor Op. 28 No. 8 (1:26:00) Scherzo No. 2 Op. 31 (1:27:50) Waltz in F minor Op. 70 No. 2 (1:37:49) Waltz in A minor Op. 34 No. 2 (1:40:47) Waltz in D-flat major Op. 64 No. 1 “Minute Waltz” (1:46:15) Grande Valse Brillante Op. 18 (1:48:00) Waltz in A Flat major, Op. 69 No. 1 (1:50:05)
Frédéric François Chopin (1810 – 1849) was a Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic era. He has maintained worldwide renown as a leading musician of his era, one whose "poetic genius was based on a professional technique that was without equal in his generation."
All of Chopin's compositions include the piano. Most are for solo piano, though he also wrote two piano concertos, a few chamber pieces, and some 19 songs set to Polish lyrics. His piano writing was technically demanding and expanded the limits of the instrument: his own performances were noted for their nuance and sensitivity. Chopin invented the concept of the instrumental ballade. His major piano works also include mazurkas, waltzes, nocturnes, polonaises, études, impromptus, scherzos, preludes and sonatas, some published only posthumously. Among the influences on his style of composition were Polish folk music, the classical tradition of J. S. Bach, Mozart, and Schubert, and the atmosphere of the Paris salons of which he was a frequent guest. His innovations in style, harmony, and musical form, and his association of music with nationalism, were influential throughout and after the late Romantic period.
