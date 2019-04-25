THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Elon Musk Shuts Down ‘The Office’ Star in Epic Twitter Diss

By: Wes Messamore
CCN

Whose idea was a Tesla leaf blower anyway? (i) Source: Reuters/Kyle Grillot (ii) Source: Shutterstock; Edited by CCN

Tesla might have a new assistant to the CEO. It would appear on Twitter that someone who goes by the handle “Weird Al” just told on Elon Musk for allegedly stealing Rainn Wilson’s idea for a quiet, electric leaf blower. You can’t make this stuff up.

Four days after “The Office” star Wilson made a request for a quiet, electric leaf blower to Elon Musk, the tech billionaire coldly tweeted, like a robot or alien Mars, that Tesla would develop a quiet, electric leaf blower – with no shout out to Dwight Schrute!

Read more at CCN.


Posted by
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet