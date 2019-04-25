Elon Musk Shuts Down ‘The Office’ Star in Epic Twitter Diss

CCN
Tesla might have a new assistant to the CEO. It would appear on Twitter that someone who goes by the handle “Weird Al” just told on Elon Musk for allegedly stealing Rainn Wilson’s idea for a quiet, electric leaf blower. You can’t make this stuff up.
Four days after “The Office” star Wilson made a request for a quiet, electric leaf blower to Elon Musk, the tech billionaire coldly tweeted, like a robot or alien Mars, that Tesla would develop a quiet, electric leaf blower – with no shout out to Dwight Schrute!
