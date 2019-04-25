THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Thursday, April 25, 2019

The Fight Against The Rigged Presidential Debates Continues

By: Shawn Griffiths and Wes Messamore
Independent Voter News



US voters have overwhelmingly said they want a third candidate in presidential debates. As we look ahead to 2020, it seems the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates will once again deny them the opportunity.

IVN contributor Wes Messamore and I go into the history of the debate commission, which has made it all but impossible for candidates outside the Republican and Democratic Parties to appear on the public stage — all in the self-serving interest of protecting the major party nominees.

Posted by
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet