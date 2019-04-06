She Didn't Know He Was Wearing A Yarmulke Under His MAGA Hat...

The Humble Libertarian
A music store employee who ranted at an elderly man because she saw him wearing a Make America Great Again hat outside a Palo Alto Starbucks has been fired.
Rebecca Mankey, from Palo Alto, California, allegedly branded the 74-year-old Jewish Trump supporter 'racist' and a 'Nazi' before boasting about her attack online.
Mankey, admitted in a long Facebook post that she shouted at Victor and called for anyone who saw the man to 'please confront him.' The post was spotted by her boss which eventually led to Mankey losing her job.
