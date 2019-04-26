THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Friday, April 26, 2019

UN Finds US-Backed Forces Killed More Afghan Civilians Than Taliban and ISIS Did So Far in 2019

By: Jessica Corbett
Common Dreams

An F-15E Strike Eagle from Bagram Air Base deploys flares over Afghanistan Nov. 12, 2008. (Photo: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Aaron Allmon)

In an "unprecedented" revelation that highlights the consequences of the seemingly endless war in Afghanistan, the United Nations announced Wednesday that U.S.-backed forces killed more Afghan civilians than the Taliban and other armed anti-government groups did in the first three months of this year.

A new quarterly report (pdf) from the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) shows that "pro-government forces," including both Afghan and international troops, killed 305 civilians from January to the end of March.

That compared with 227 civilians killed by "anti-government elements" such as the Taliban and ISIS. There were 49 unattributable deaths, which includes those caught in crossfire.

Read more at Common Dreams.


