100 Motivational Quotes from Poor Richard's Almanack

Poor Richard's Almanack was a popular pamphlet published by Benjamin Franklin every year from 1732 to 1758. It was a best seller in the United States, selling as many as 10,000 copies some years. It was a variety pamphlet with a goodly mix of weather forecasts, life hacks, puzzles, and witty proverbs.
|1739 Edition of Poor Richard's Almanack
Here are 100 motivational quotes and good advice for life by Benjamin Franklin from Poor Richard's Almanack:
1. A child thinks 20 shillings and 20 years can scarce ever be spent.
2. A cypher and humility make the other figures and virtues of tenfold value.
3. A false friend and a shadow attend only while the sun shines.
4. A fine genius in his own country, is like gold in the mine.
5. After crosses and losses men grow humbler and wiser.
6. A full belly is the mother of all evil.
7. A full belly makes a dull brain.
8. A good example is the best sermon.
9. A learned blockhead is a greater blockhead than an ignorant one.
10. A lie stands on one leg, truth on two.
11. A life of leisure, and a life of laziness, are two things.
12. A light purse is a heavy curse.
13. A little house well fill'd, a little field well till'd, and a little wife well will'd, are great riches.
14. All blood is alike ancient.
15. All mankind are beholden to him that is kind to the good.
16. All things are cheap to the saving, dear to the wasteful.
17. All things are easy to industry, all things difficult to sloth.
18. A long life may not be good enough, but a good life is long enough.
19. A man without a wife, is but a half a man.
20. A man without ceremony has need of great merit in its place.
21. Ambition often spends foolishly what avarice had wickedly collected.
22. An egg today is better than a hen to- morrow.
23. An empty bag cannot stand upright.
24. Anger and folly walk cheek by jole; repentance treads on both their heels.
25. Anger warms the invention, but over- heats the oven.
26. A mob's a monster; heads enough, but no brains.
27. An honest man will receive neither money nor praise, that is not his due.
28. An ill wound, but not an ill name, may be healed.
29. An innocent plowman is more worthy than a vicious prince.
30. An old man in a house is a good sign.
31. An old young man will be a young old man.
32. An ounce of wit that is bought, is worth a pound that is taught.
33. An undutiful daughter, will prove an unmanageable wife.
34. A pair of good ears will drain dry an hundred tongues.
35. Are you angry that others disappoint you? Remember you cannot depend upon yourself.
36. Ask and have, is sometimes dear buying.
37. As pride increases, fortune declines.
38. A temper to bear much, will have much to bear.
39. At a great pennyworth, pause a while.
40. At the working man's house hunger looks in but dares not enter.
41. At 20 years of age the will reigns ; at thirty the wit ; at 40 the judgment.
42. Bad commentators spoil the best of books.
43. Be always ashamed to catch thyself idle.
44. Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors.
45. Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.
46. Better is a little with content than much with contention.
47. Better slip with foot than tongue.
48. Beware of little expenses, a small leak will sink a great ship.
49. Blame-all and praise-all are two block heads.
50. Blessed is he that expects nothing, for he shall never be disappointed.
51. Buy what thou hast no need of; and e'er long thou shalt sell thy necessaries.
52. By diligence and patience, the mouse bit in two the cable.
53. Ceremony is not civility; nor civility ceremony.
54. Children and princes will quarrel for trifles.
55. Clean your finger, before you point at my spots.
56. Contentment is the philosopher's stone, that turns all it touches into gold.
57. Contentment makes poor men rich; dis- content makes rich men poor.
58. Creditors have better memories than debtors.
59. Danger is sauce for prayers.
60. Dally not with other folks' women or money.
61. Deny self for self's sake.
62. Despair ruins some, presumption many.
63. Diligence is the mother of good luck.
64. Diligence overcomes difficulties, sloth makes them.
65. Distrust and caution are the parents of security.
66. Do good to thy friend to keep him, to thy enemy to gain him.
67. Doing an injury puts you below your enemy; revenging one makes you but even with him ; forgiving, it sets you above him.
68. Don't think to hunt two hares with one dog.
69. Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time; for that's the stuff life is made of.
70. Drive thy business, or it will drive thee.
71. Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.
72. Employ thy time well, if thou meanest to gain leisure.
73. Every man has assurance enough to boast of his honesty, few of their understanding.
74. Fear God, and your enemies will fear you.
75. Fear not death ; for the sooner we die, the longer shall we be immortal.
76. Fear to do ill, and you need fear nought else.
77. For age and want save while you may; no morning sun lasts a whole day.
78. Full of courtesy, full of craft.
79. God gives all things to industry.
80. Haste makes waste.
81. Have you somewhat to do to- morrow; do it to-day.
82. Hear reason, or she'll make you feel her.
83. He is a governor that governs his passions, and he a servant that serves them.
84. He's a fool that cannot conceal his wisdom.
85. He that buys by the penny, maintains not only himself, but other people.
86. He that can compose himself, is wiser than he that composes books.
87. He that can have patience can have what he will.
88. He that falls in love with himself, will have no rivals.
89. He that goes far to marry, will either deceive or be deceived.
90. He that has a trade, has an office of profit and honor.
91. He that lies down with dogs, shall rise up with fleas.
92. He that riseth late, must trot all day, and shall scarce overtake his business by night.
93. He that's content hath enough; he that complains has too much.
94. He that speaks ill of the mare, will buy her.
95. He that takes a wife, takes care.
96. He that waits upon fortune, is never sure of a dinner.
97. He that would catch fish, must venture his bait.
98. Honor thy father and mother, i. e., live so as to be an honor to them when they are dead.
99. Keep thy shop, and thy shop will keep thee.
100. Idleness is the Dead Sea, that swallows all virtues.
