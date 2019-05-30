30 Securities to Shelter Your Savings From Trade War Tariffs

Hacked
Looking for securities that will grow your wealth while protecting it from the U.S.-China trade war? The following 30 tips suggest possible approaches to sheltering your savings from higher tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war.
1. Bitcoin
On Monday the global stock market took a $1 trillion haircut in one day while bitcoin’s price raced on to more than double each coin’s value in 30 days. That was epic non-correlation for bitcoin and the global equities market.
2. Ethereum
Ethereum has also been appreciating dramatically against the overall equities market in this time of geopolitical instability. The price of ether went parabolic this week while equities struggled and even as Bitcoin took a breather.
3. Binance Coin
Binance Coin’s price has just recovered from its May losses over the hacking theft of 7,000 bitcoin from Binance. Now that trading has resumed on Binance’s platform after a hiatus, BNB coin is launching back up the charts again.
