Bill Nye’s Lying Pants, Not the Planet, Are on ‘F***ing Fire’

On Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, Bill Nye The Science Guy sat down to lecture America about climate change and cuss a lot.
The kid’s science show host has a very important and very scientific-sounding message for you:
“The planet’s on f***ing fire.”
In a segment about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, Bill Nye was apparently very pleased with himself and seemed to get carried away showing off how much more intelligent, mature, and forward-thinking he is than all of you idiots that live in central time and drive pickup trucks.
Bill Nye was cussing up a storm on Oliver’s program:
