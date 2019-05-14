THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Mind your business.

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Bill Nye’s Lying Pants, Not the Planet, Are on ‘F***ing Fire’

By: Wes Messamore
CCN


On Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, Bill Nye The Science Guy sat down to lecture America about climate change and cuss a lot.

The kid’s science show host has a very important and very scientific-sounding message for you:

“The planet’s on f***ing fire.”

In a segment about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, Bill Nye was apparently very pleased with himself and seemed to get carried away showing off how much more intelligent, mature, and forward-thinking he is than all of you idiots that live in central time and drive pickup trucks.

Bill Nye was cussing up a storm on Oliver’s program:

Read more at CCN.


Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet