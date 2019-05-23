THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Ethereum to Spend an Eye Popping $30 Million as Price Hits Its Stride

By: Wes Messamore
The Humble Libertarian


The Ethereum Foundation announced it is committing $30 million over 12 months as it continues to build Ethereum 2.0.

The nonprofit is spreading the funds “on key projects across the ecosystem” with a focus on Ethereum 2.0 (Plasma), supporting Ethereum 1.0, and developers.

The foundation holds 0.6% of all ETH in addition to cash on hand. The Ethereum price took the baton from bitcoin and surged to an eight-month high last week.

ETH is up approximately 50% in May alone.

Read more at CCN.


