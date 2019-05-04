THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Facebook Censors Alex Jones

By: Wes Messamore
Facebook banned Alex Jones and others from its platform this week. Why can't they just let each of a couple billions users decide for themselves what pages to follow and what pages to block?

