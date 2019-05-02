Facebook Sets Ugly Precedent by Censoring Alex Jones

CCN
Facebook announced today that it’s banning some of its most bombastic pundits for violating its policies against dangerous or violent individuals and organizations.
Those banned included InfoWars founder Alex Jones and InfoWars lieutenant Paul Joseph Watson. Also booted were Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, and Louis Farrakhan.
In a statement, the company explained:
“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”
Of course, it’s probably very easy for Facebook to remove accounts that violate its policies – since Facebook leaves hundreds of millions of its accounts’ passwords lying around in unencrypted plaintext files for any random employee to access.
