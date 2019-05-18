Gold Ends The Week In Shambles; Look For New Lows - Analysts

Kitco News
For some investors the weekend can’t come fast enough, as the gold market has given up all its earlier gains and is preparing to end the week near a two week low.
What started out as a positive week for gold, as investors piled into safe-haven assets due to an across-the-board 2% drop in equities, has ended in shambles with gold prices looking to end the week down nearly 1% since last Friday. June gold futures last traded at 1275.90 an ounce.
According to some analysts, the renewed bearish sentiment for the precious metal could push prices to a new low for the year in the near-term.
That's just some people scooping profits from gold's price at $1300. Most economists and investors agree gold will always be a stable store of inflation proof value. Now's a good time to leverage price savings on a stronger investment in gold.
