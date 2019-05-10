How to Advertise in The Cryptocurrency Industry

The Humble Libertarian
Advertising is a special challenge for cryptocurrency startups because so many of the largest ad networks prohibit cryptocurrency in their advertising policies.
When the crypto bubble reached its height in 2017 and popped, Google, Facebook, and others issued blanket cryptocurrency bans the following years.
It’s understandable that these companies want to protect their users from scams and unrealistic promises on their ad platforms.
Issuing a blanket ban on commerce in merchant currencies, however, punishes an entire industry instead of removing individual actors for specific violations.
This kind of policy is blatantly anti-commercial and anti-industrial. It’s also an admission of defeat in the face of a specific, technical problem: How to make as much ad revenue as possible by having as many legitimate and professional advertisers on your platform as you can while weeding out whatever makes it a bad experience for the user.
That problem is on the face of it not nearly as overwhelming as the myriad challenges and edge cases that have been sorted out by a can do Silicon Valley attitude and some engineering. And the rewards are certainly worth it. The crypto industry is massive...
Read more at Hacked.
No comments:
Post a Comment