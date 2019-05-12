HTC’s New $300 Smartphone ‘Exodus 1s’ Can Run a Full Bitcoin Node

CCN
Source: Facebook/HTCExodus
HTC plans to launch a second generation of the Exodus 1 blockchain smartphone by 2019, according to the company’s Chief Decentralized Officer Phil Chen.
The upcoming Exodus 1s will provide more support for decentralized browsing, messaging, and social media apps (dapps). But that’s not all. The 2nd gen blockchain smart phone will also be able to run a full bitcoin node HTC said Saturday.
So with the $300 smartphone due Q4 2019 you’ll be able to contain the entire bitcoin blockchain on your smartphone and verify transactions.
