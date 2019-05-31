Rand Paul Opposes Justin Amash's Impeachment Call, Says Russia Probe Was Un-Libertarian

Fox News | America's Newsroom
"Sen. Rand Paul does not agree with Rep. Justin Amash - a fellow libertarian Republican - that the House of Representatives should move forward with the impeachment of President Trump.
'I see an abuse of power from Comey, Clapper, Brennan, from all these guys,' Paul said.
'I think they took this great power we entrusted with them to spy on foreigners and they directed it against Americans for partisan reasons. So, I think this has to be investigated and I think it’s wrong for any Republican to think, "Oh gosh, this is a legitimate investigation." I think it’s a very partisan investigation.'"
