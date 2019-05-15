Real Life Minecraft House

Dennis Blair
The Modern Home Show
"To those discerning few who refuse to settle: That perfect home you’ve been searching for is real. One that combines style, elegance, sophistication, space, modern convenience, proximity to everyday needs - in a top-rated school district, of course – and serenity to melt away life's pesky requirements in a setting of natural beauty. Wrapped up in an uncompromising, exquisite architectural form that simultaneously takes your breath away and yet feels familiar and comfortable, Dennis Blair’s “Schell House” ticks all the boxes on your Dream Home wish list.
It’s a masterpiece symphony of form, materials and siting that offers endless opportunity for relaxation and entertainment. Cantilevered out over the terrain, set among towering oaks, hickory trees and prairie landscape, and adjacent to a 50-acre nature preserve, it’s a personal retreat from the surrounding world, hidden in plain sight and close to everything. This stunning residence must be seen in person to be truly appreciated."
