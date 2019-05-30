THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Robinhood Attracts $200 Million as Valuation Swells to $7 Billion

By: Wes Messamore
CCN


Who says millennials don’t like to save and invest their money?

By building a commission-free stock brokerage and trading app with a slick interface, Robinhood has built a $7 billion business in just six years.

That’s the company’s valuation as it nears a $200 million funding round from its current financial backers, Bloomberg reports.

The investment round is still unfolding and once complete could reportedly result in Robinhood fetching a valuation as high as $10 billion.

Read more at CCN.


