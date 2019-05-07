The Times 03 Jan 2009 Chancellor on Brink of Second Bailout for Banks

Genesis Block Newspaper
On January 3, 2009 the first event on the Bitcoin block chain occurred. Its founder placed an important notation indicating the intent behind what he had just created. The London Times ran a cover story entitled “Chancellor on Brink of Second Bailout for Banks”. This title was quoted and embedded into the very first transaction ever to be included in the new Bitcoin block chain, by Satoshi Nakamoto. The block containing this transaction was called The Genesis Block. A rare piece of financial history...
No comments:
Post a Comment