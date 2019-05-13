Trump Advisor’s Shock Admission Threatens to Rock Stock Market

CCN
Top Trump advisor Larry Kudlow admitted to Fox News’ Chris Wallace that “both sides will suffer” over the Trump administration’s U.S.-China trade war.
You should expect the stock market will take heed of the likely loss of billions of dollars in business for the American automobile, agricultural, and tech industries when the bell rings on Monday.
Fox News Host Debunks Trump Trade War Narrative
Markets continue to languish under the looming shadow of higher import taxes and lost business to retaliatory Chinese taxes.
Even Fox News host Chris Wallace hit back at the Trump administration. In a segment with White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Sunday, Wallace blasted the Trump Administration for raising taxes on American businesses:
