When Your Project Isn’t Making Money

Seth's Blog
It might be that you’re losing money on every sale
(Which means that each and every item you sell, every service you perform, costs you money. Bigger won’t make you better…)
- Because you’re not charging enough.
(Low price is the last refuge of leadership that doesn’t have the guts to make a great product and tell a true story to the right people)
- Because you’re selling to the wrong people…Choose your customers, choose your future.
(Some customers want to pay more than others, and some customers want to get more—of something—than others)
- Because it costs you too much to make what you sell.
(Your factory processes may be unsophisticated)
Are you aware of work in process, cash flow and cycle times? Are you doing custom work in a batch business, or vice versa?
- Your supply chain may be undeveloped.
Wow! The rare long form blog post from Seth Godin.
Read more at Seth's Blog.
Read more at Seth's Blog.
No comments:
Post a Comment