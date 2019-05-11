William Shatner Beams Up Ethereum-Based Proof-of-Authenticity Token

CCN
William Shatner announced he’s partnering with Mattereum to launch an Ethereum-based system that authenticates and digitally transfers ownership of physical items including collectibles.
He tweeted:
“Today I am announcing that I am partnering with Mattereum and other technology creators to establish an authentication system, it establishes an irrefutable, internationally recognized proof of authenticity.”
Shatner gave a shout out to homeboys Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin in a tweet with a video announcement:
