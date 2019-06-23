23 Year-Old Girl Freezes Head Without Body to Live Forever

"What if I told you that there might be a way to time travel? All you have to do is wait and chill for a couple of centuries. Easy right? Okay, it might be a little more complicated than that. In my last video, I talked about people miraculously surviving after being under ice for extended periods of time.
In this video, we’re going to talk about people PURPOSELY freezing themselves through cryonics— a fancy word which here means the process of freezing a corpse and storing it until a theoretical time in the future when technology has advanced enough to bring the person back to life."