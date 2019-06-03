3 Ways To Convince Billionaire Skeptic Warren Buffett to Invest in Crypto

HVY
Tron CEO Justin Sun has set that $4.5 million lunch date with Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett. He hasn’t said when yet, but the Forbes 30 under 30 cryptocurrency entrepreneur tweeted Monday that the time and place have been set with Buffett’s people.
We are excited to update we have confirmed w/ @WarrenBuffett and his team on date and location of our charity lunch! Please make a guess! #TRON #BTT #PowerOfOneLunch #Cryptolunch @GLIDEsf— Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) June 10, 2019
The venue will be Smith & Wollensky, a high-end steakhouse in midtown Manhattan. Sun can bring seven friends to join. Last week on CNBC’s Squawk Box, he mentioned a few blockchain industry leaders he wants in his corner for the three-hour meeting with the Oracle of Omaha, a notorious cryptocurrency skeptic.
