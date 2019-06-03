THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

3 Ways To Convince Billionaire Skeptic Warren Buffett to Invest in Crypto

By: Wes Messamore
HVY


Tron CEO Justin Sun has set that $4.5 million lunch date with Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett. He hasn’t said when yet, but the Forbes 30 under 30 cryptocurrency entrepreneur tweeted Monday that the time and place have been set with Buffett’s people.



The venue will be Smith & Wollensky, a high-end steakhouse in midtown Manhattan. Sun can bring seven friends to join. Last week on CNBC’s Squawk Box, he mentioned a few blockchain industry leaders he wants in his corner for the three-hour meeting with the Oracle of Omaha, a notorious cryptocurrency skeptic.

Read more at HVY.



