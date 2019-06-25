95% of People are Confused About Success & Happiness

"This business keynote came after a 24 hour flight and a quick shower - glad I did it, as the Jakarta crowd was awesome ;)
I talked a lot about my take on the biggest weakness of human beings and how people are confused about the current conversation around happiness and success.
We struggle to block out the noises of other peoples judgment and my goal is to help you do what makes you happy, not to care about what other people think of you. Gave some really tactical content advice but overall a very solid keynote on the macro ideas that I have my thesis around. Enjoy xoxo"