"A successful life essentially consists of doing these five steps over and over again," says billionaire investor Ray Dalio.

When Ray Dalio was 26 years old, he launched a company called Bridgewater Associates from his two-bedroom apartment in New York City. Over decades, it grew to become the world’s largest hedge fund, managing about $160 billion in assets, according to Bridgewater’s website.
For today’s 20-somethings and college grads, Dalio, now 68, says he’s perfected a recipe to succeed as he did.
In an animated series released Tuesday with condensed advice from Dalio’s 2017 book, “Principles: Life & Work ” (which is nearly 600 pages long) the billionaire reveals a simple, five-step process anyone can use to get ahead.
“A successful life essentially consists of doing these five steps over and over again,” Dalio says in the series. “This is your personal evolution.”
