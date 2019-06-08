Alex Jones' Retirement Announcement Video Is As Surreal As You'd Expect It To Be

(THL) Alex Jones released a video Saturday announcing that he will be retiring in five years, but by the end of the video, seems to talk himself out of it. The conspiratorial and controversial InfoWars television webcast founder and host says:
"In the final equation, InfoWars and what I have done, we have changed the course of human destiny in a big way...
So I intend to continue on, I continue to try to change the world, but my dream is to be able to stop what I'm doing in the next five years or so, because you can't do this forever.
And politically I've hit the zeitgeist four times. Four times we've already changed the course of the planet. And I think it's almost bad luck to go for a fifth or a sixth time.
So it's not that I want to fight. I want the fight. But it's almost boorish, or greedy, or pig like to continue to think that–– most people don't do this one time. Well I–– four times. Four times we have changed the course of human destiny in a big way.
And I just want the fifth time to warn everybody about the tyranny and the censorship, and then step back and fade into the shadows..."
But then AJ seems to turn on a dime all of a sudden and change his mind. The ending of the monologue is strangely like a Michael Scott talking head. This guy is on a whole 'nother level:
"That's really my goal. But I got a sneaking suspicion that that's not going to happen. And I think I'm probably going to change paradigms, ten times, twenty times. No one else will do it. So I got to do it."
And he and the InfoWars team still posted it as a retirement announcement. Ladies and Gentleman, Alex Jones.