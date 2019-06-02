Another mass public shooting, another place where the victims were banned from carrying guns

Crime Prevention Research Center
Here is something that people might want to consider. Virginia Beach bans employees from being able to carry guns.
In addition, while it was indeed possible for a civilian to enter the "Operations Building" where the attack occurred and carry a gun, the "Operations Building," as its name suggests, was a building where virtually only employees would be in. Note that the killer was a public employee and yet he still carried the gun into an area where he was banned from having a gun."
Read more at CrimeResearch.org.
