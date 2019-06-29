Binance CSO Confirms ‘Preliminary’ Talks to List Facebook’s Crypto Libra

CCN
Speaking with Finance Magnates, Binance strategy officer Gin Chao said the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange “would probably want to list” Facebook’s Libra coin on its marketplace. Chao said that Binance has been in talks with Facebook about the potential listing. Though he said discussion is, “very much at a preliminary stage.”
The revelation is some interesting news out of the FinTech Junction Conference in Tel Aviv, where journalists had a chance to sit down with fintech leaders and discuss the future of the industry.
Trading Stablecoins Like Libra Is Absurd
Read more at CCN.