Bitcoin Price Eyes New All Time High: Three Reasons Why

For the first time since its long unwind over 2018 from the record high exchange rate of $20,000 USD to Ƀ1.00 in December 2017, bitcoin’s price appears poised to do it again.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s pullback from Bitcoin’s parabolic run through Spring 2019 may be some profit-taking on the way up amid June’s ecstatic accumulation, which was preceded by a similar sell off in the first week of June.
Or it may portend a longer road back to $20,000 than the current bitcoin price trajectory suggests. Either way $20,000 for one bitcoin no longer looks like it could plausibly have been a one-off mania of greater fools piling on.
Instead it looks like the market taking profits from over-eager and under-educated speculators who rushed in at the wrong time, akin to the tech bubble that unwound from 2000 to 2002.
