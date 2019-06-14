Brad Pitt in Elon Musk-Like Move Backs Nuclear Fusion Startup

CCN
Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt has reportedly invested in a “cold fusion” startup dubbed Industrial Heat, The Financial Times reports. Joining him for the capital venture into futuristic clean energy are Laurene Powell Jobs and English fund manager Neil Woodford.
Incidentally, Pitt plays a Hollywood stunt double in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.”
It hits theaters on July 26.
In real life, however, Brad Pitt seems to be playing Elon Musk’s stunt double. Musk, whose company Tesla is behind solar roof tiles, has made sustainable energy a key focus of his career. Musk has also explored nuclear energy for Mars:
