Dinosaur Jamie Dimon Needs to Accept That Millennials Hate JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase just scrapped its uninspired mobile banking app targeted at millennials. It only lasted one year before Jamie Dimon and co. had to admit defeat.
The Finn app was launched last June to woo emoji-loving young people with zero-fee mobile banking. But the lame attempt to cross Robinhood with Snapchat has failed spectacularly. Twelve months and done, and the market has clearly spoken.
One can imagine a marketing exec in a JPMorgan boardroom mid-2017: “Put lots of emojis. They like emojis. That’ll get ’em.” Condescending jerk.
