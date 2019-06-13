Donald Trump Jr. Tweets At Justin Amash: "I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season."

The Humble Libertarian
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted at Rep. Justin Amash Thursday morning, saying:
"See you soon Justin... I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season."
Unfazed, the West Michigan Congressman–– the conscience of the Republican Party in the U.S. House chamber (along with his venerable colleague from Kentucky, the MIT engineer, Rep. Thomas Massie–– tweeted back:
"if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."
The taunt came hardly more than an hour after Fox News reported that the real Donald Trump is seriously thinking about backing Amash's primary challenger in Michigan (State Rep. Jim Lower):
"President Trump has reportedly discussed the possibility of backing a primary challenger to Republican Rep. Justin Amash who came out in favor of impeaching the president over the Mueller Report’s findings weeks ago.
Trump has mulled potential support of challenger State Rep. Jim Lower with several people, including Vice President Mike Pence and North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows. Lower has a 16-point lead in a recent poll, Politico reported."
Justin Amash's Principled Stand loses fundraising support from DeVos Family
By taking his independent stand in Congress, Amash has also lost financial support from a major source of campaign fundraising–– the rich and powerful DeVos family of Grand Rapids–– which made its billions from Amway, the multi-level marketing scam that recruits middle class rubes with nothing better to do than annoy their friends and family with cheesy sales pitches for stuff they don't need or can already buy at a better price from the grocery and drug store.
Sen. Rand Paul Disagrees with Justin Amash on Mueller Report and Trump Impeachment
Though the two are good friends on Capitol Hill, and share each other's independent sense of good conscience when it comes to partisan politics, as well as an unwavering and ironclad commitment to the libertarian principles that made America great in the first place–– they happen to disagree over the details and circumstances of the investigation into Donald Trump and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
Paul says:
"I see an abuse of power from Comey, Clapper, Brennan, from all these guys. I think they took this great power we entrusted with them to spy on foreigners and they directed it against Americans for partisan reasons. So, I think this has to be investigated and I think it’s wrong for any Republican to think, 'Oh gosh, this is a legitimate investigation.' I think it’s a very partisan investigation."
President Donald Trump: I would take dirt on opponents form foreign sources in 2020
In a master stroke of political genius that is sending leftists everywhere into conniption fits, President Donald Trump told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stupidfacepoulos that he would accept information from foreign sources that damages his 2020 election opponents, and might not even tell the FBI about it:
I've given Donald Trump the lion's share of criticism for the many unlibertarian policies he's backed as president (from raising spending to unprecedented levels, to bombing the third world even more than Obama, to his unlibertarian persecution of immigrants), but these are the moments that make me like Donald Trump.