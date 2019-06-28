Elon Musk Ups The Ante In Space Race with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origins, Targets $300M for SpaceX

CCN
SpaceX can’t seem to get enough capital for its lofty ambitions. Elon Musk’s commercial space company is raising money for the third time this year.
CNBC reported that SpaceX in the latest fundraising round seeks to raise $314.2 million at a price of $214 a share.
Luckily for Elon Musk, private investors can’t get enough of SpaceX either. They were lining up for the last round in May, which raised $536 million at a price of $204 a share.
The aerospace company reportedly turned away $400 million in additional funding.
