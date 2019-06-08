Everyone’s Hodling Bitcoin: Only 1.3% of Transactions are Payments in 2019

CCN
Research by Chainalysis finds that only 1.3% of bitcoin transactions so far in 2019 came from merchants.
The remaining 98.7% of volume is all on the exchanges.
That means almost no one is using bitcoin to buy things.
The bitcoin economy is still mostly about speculation, not a global payments system. The figures are based on data from New York-based blockchain researcher Chainalysis Inc. and are based on the first four months of 2019.
In an email to Bloomberg, Kim Grauer, senior economist at Chainalysis, says:
Read more at CCN.
No comments:
Post a Comment