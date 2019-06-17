FBI: A Malicious Actor Emailed Alex Jones Illegal Abuse Images

The Humble Libertarian
(Austin, TX) - News outlets and social media are lighting up with the news that lawyers for the families of Sandy Hook victims discovered child sexual abuse images in electronic files sent to them by Alex Jones under court order.
What most are leaving out of their reports, as Alex Jones' lawyer confirms in a recently aired InfoWars podcast, is that the FBI says the image files were all in unopened emails sent to Alex Jones by unknown actors with malicious intent to harm Jones and/or his employees at InfoWars.
This headline by Daniel Tepfer at the Connecticut Post is typical of the misleading coverage:
Lawyers for Sandy Hook families say Alex Jones sent them child porn
"Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones sent child pornography to the lawyers for the families of the Sandy Hook tragedy, their lawyers said.
The law firm representing the families of the 2012 mass shooting, stated in court documents filed Monday they have contacted the FBI after discovering child porn in electronic files Jones recently turned over to the Sandy Hook families as a result of their lawsuit against him for calling the tragedy a hoax."
In most of the press reports as of Monday afternoon, the headlines say Jones sent files with abuse images to the Sandy Hook lawyers, and the fact that the FBI says these were sent to InfoWars and found in unopened emails is buried below the fold.
The uninformed and politically unhinged kangaroo courts of public opinion on Twitter were howling Monday with glee and cheering for Alex Jones to be locked up, although many commentators were also pointing out the relevant fact omitted from the headlines.
As Jones said in the podcast (video above):
"The FBI told us it was sent in unopened emails–– 12 of them with child porn, threatening me over Sandy Hook, and with other attachments, not saying it was child porn. So it was an attempt to set us up."
His lawyer confirmed this is true:
"So the record is absolutely clear. We gave emails under court order to the lawyers for Sandy Hook, and that included metadata about the emails.
It's my understanding that the Sandy Hook lawyers then sent those materials to a California firm to tell them what was in it.
The California firm spotted something suspicious. The Sandy Hook lawyers did what lawyers are supposed to do. They reported it to the FBI.
For two weeks the FBI conducted an inquiry, and I learned on Wednesday of this week, that inquiry concluded that no one here has any guilty knowledge of those emails.
Indeed there's no reason to suspect anybody even knew they were here. They were not opened.
I think and I'm not sure, because I've not seen the written documents yet, we've not yet received it, that they may have been PDF images or video images.
They were not opened. They were in emails about other topics. There was no suggestion that anyone here went looking for that material. There was no suggestion that anyone here wanted that material, ever looked about it or even knew about it."
