Friday, June 21, 2019

Federal Court Upholds Trump Ban on Federal Funds for Abortion in Big Win for Taxpayers and Fetuses

Trump administration abortion rules can take effect, 9th Circuit Court says


By: Krisin Lam
USA Today

Photo: ctrouper via Flickr

The Trump administration's rules restricting federal funding for clinics providing abortion referrals can take effect immediately, a federal appeals court said Thursday, sparking outcry among health organizations that opposed them.

Along with more than 20 states, organizations including Planned Parenthood filed cases in three states to challenge the rules issued in February. Judges overseeing the cases blocked the rules from taking effect and two courts issued nationwide injunctions.

In reversing those decisions, a three-judge panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco called the rules reasonable.

Read more at USA Today.