George Takei Is Actually A Member of The Political Party That Literally Put Him In A Concentration Camp

CNN reports:
Some think Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went too far when she compared the detention of immigrants at the border to being put in "concentration camps" earlier this week.
But actor and activist George Takei, who was sent to a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II with his family, backed up the New York Democrat's characterization.
"I know what concentration camps are," Takei wrote on Twitter this Tuesday. "I was inside two of them, in America. And yes, we are operating such camps again."
The internment of Japanese Americans in concentration camps was ordered by Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt, one of the worst tyrants to ever rule over this great nation.
George Takei is a Democrat.
But don't laugh too hard.
He is far from the only American to suffer from Stockholm syndrome where Washington's political parties are concerned.