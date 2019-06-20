Gold Closes At A New Record High for 2019

Kitco News
As we look at this year, besides from the rally which began in mid-August 2018 up to the former record high of this year, it is clear to see that that was possibly the only noteworthy and extended rally we have seen since 2017.
Last year had an unusual characteristic at the beginning of the year in that it was fighting tooth and claw to track above $1350 to $1370, to match or exceed the previous highs that had been made in prior years. Multiple attempts to exceed this price point were all met with failure.
Historically speaking gold prices have had insurmountable resistance at roughly $1350 to $ 1370 since 2014. In October 2012 gold prices hit its final peak at 1800 and never looked back, or more appropriately put never looked up.
