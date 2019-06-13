THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Gold Driven to Higher Ground as Investors Weigh Trade War, Fed

By Ranjeetha Pakiam
and Rupert Rowling
Bloomberg


Gold is back in vogue as trade-war risks fester and financial markets look ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, when policy makers may do more to pave the way for a U.S. interest rate cut.

Bullion posted the 10th gain in 11 sessions. August futures reached the highest for a most-active contract in more than a year on Friday after a feeble U.S. jobs report fueled haven demand.

Exchange-traded-fund holdings have also been rising, posting the biggest weekly increase in two years last week, and central banks including China’s are bulking up reserves.

